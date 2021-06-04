Advertisement
Max Verstappen heads the timesheet after first practice at Azerbaijan GP

Jun 4, 2021 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Track action has commenced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend in Baku.

Practice 2 is underway since 1 O Clock

Red Bull and Championship Max Verstappen topped the timesheet’s at the street circuit ahead of Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes poor form continues, with Hamilton and Bottas finishing 7th and 10th respectively.

Meanwhile, the World Rally Championship is underway at Rally Italia in Sardinia since this morning.

After 4 stages, Hyundai’s Ott Tanak from teammate Dani Sordo by 16 seconds, with World Champion Sebastian Ogier in 3rd for Toyota.

