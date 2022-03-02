Advertisement
Sport

Max Deegan signs new contract with Leinster

Mar 2, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrysport
Max Deegan signs new contract with Leinster Max Deegan signs new contract with Leinster
Share this article

Max Deegan has signed a new contract with Leinster.

The back row has been at the province since 2016.

His new deal follows on from the contracts signed by Tommy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris yesterday.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus