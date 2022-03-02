Max Deegan signs new contract with Leinster

Max Deegan has signed a new contract with Leinster.
The back row has been at the province since 2016.
His new deal follows on from the contracts signed by Tommy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris yesterday.
Advertisement
Max Deegan has signed a new contract with Leinster.
The back row has been at the province since 2016.
His new deal follows on from the contracts signed by Tommy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Caelan Doris yesterday.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus