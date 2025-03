Sharlene Mawdsley pulled out of her individual 400-metre heat at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in the Netherlands due to a hamstring issue.

Limerick's Sarah Lavin has qualifired for tonight's 60s metres hurdles final.

Cian McPhillips was reinstated as a qualifier after he was brought down in a chaotic first heat of the men's 800-metres earlier.

He will be joined by fellow Irishman Mark English in tomorrow's semi-final.