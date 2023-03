Sharlene Mawdsley will bid to book her place in the finals of the 400 metres at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul this afternoon.

The Tipperary native goes in the semi finals around 5pm after finishing second in her heat this morning.

Elsewhere Kate O'Connor is currently 8th after three events of the pentathlon.

She goes in the long jump at 10 past 4 Irish time.

Meanwhile Luke McCann will line up in the final of the 1500 metres at around 5:40pm