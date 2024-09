Sharlene Mawdsley ended her season with a win in Switzerland last night.

She emerged victorious in the Women’s 400-metres at the Gala dei Castelli.

Luke McCann was just eight-tenths of a second off Mark English’s national best in placing second in the Men’s 800-metres there.

English himself was third in that race.

And Sarah Lavin was fifth in the Women’s 100-metres hurdles, a race won by the Olympic bronze medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.