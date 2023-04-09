Advertisement
Maurice Falvey had an impressive win in his professional boxing debut

Apr 9, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrysport
Maurice Falvey [1(1)-0] had an impressive win in his professional boxing debut tonight (Saturday) at the SETU Arena in Waterford.

Falvey secured a 40-36 points victory against the more experienced Kristaps Zulgis from Lativa. Speaking after his Victory, the Cashen Vale B.C. Graduate said.

I was feeling good and sharp and had confidence in my ability to do the business. It was an amazing feeling having my professional debut near my hometown of Ballybunion and surrounded by my family and friends: It's one that I'll cherish my entire life.

The 26-year-old has teamed up with legendary coach and manager Tony Davitt and will be guided both in and out of the ring by the veteran Dubliner, as well as his old amateur coach Patrick O’Brien.

