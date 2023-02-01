Matt Doherty transfer to Madrid side now permanent

Matt Doherty has left Tottenham Hotspur for Atletico Madrid on a permanent deal.

The Republic of Ireland wing back has joined the Spanish club until the end of the season.

Spurs have acquired full back Pedro Porro from Sporting.

Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez from Benfica on transfer deadline day.

The Argentine World Cup winner has penned an 8 and a half year deal for 121 million euro.

That's a British transfer record.

Italian midfielder Jorginho has left Chelsea for Arsenal for a fee of almost 14 million euro.