Match fixtures confirmed for West and East Kerry

Semi-final fixtures have been confirmed for the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship.

Annascaul entertain Dingle on Saturday at 3 while at 2.30 on Sunday Castlegregory will be home to An Ghaeltacht.



Dr Crokes and Rathmore are to meet on Sunday in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Football Championship, for the Dr O'Donoghue Cup sponsored by Aquilla Club & Dr O' Donoghoue’s family.

Advertisement

It will throw-in at 2 o’clock at a venue yet to be decided.

The opening semi-final is a day earlier; Spa versus Glenfesk at 2 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

There will be games at noon on Sunday in the Tatler Jack East Kerry U17 Championship.

Advertisement

In the A semi-finals Kenmare/Kilgarvan host Kilcummin while Dr Crokes welcome Glenfesk.

In the last four of the Bs Spa wil be home to Fossa while Currow entertain Firies.

There must be a winner on the day in all games.