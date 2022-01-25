Advertisement
Sport

Match details revealed for Kilmoyley All-Ireland Final

Jan 25, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Match details have been revealed for Kilmoyley's AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling Championship Final.

The game against Naas in Croke Park on Saturday February 5th has a confirmed throw-in time of 5 o'clock.

