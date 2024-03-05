Advertisement
Sport

Match details confirmed for St.Pauls final

Mar 5, 2024 13:01 By radiokerrysport
The Utility Trust St.Pauls Missquote.ie Women's National League final has been confirmed for Saturday.

The Killarney outfit are to take on Swords Thunder in the National Arena in Tallaght from 2.45.

