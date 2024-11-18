Advertisement
Sport

Match details confirmed for North Kerry football final

Nov 18, 2024 07:54 By radiokerrysport
Match details confirmed for North Kerry football final
Photo by David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
This year's North Kerry Football Championship Final has been fixed for Moyvane on Sunday December 1st.

Listowel Emmets against Castleisland Desmonds will throw-in at 2.30.

