Match details confirmed for Munster Hurling Cup and McGrath Cup football

Dec 20, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Match details have been confirmed for the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup and the McGrath Cup football competition.

Kerry will be in group 2 of football’s McGrath Cup. The Kingdom host Limerick in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7 o’clock on Wednesday January 5th. Kerry go to Tipperary 7 days later for a 7 o’clock start in Dr. Morris Park, Thurles.

The other game in the group is Limerick v Tipperary, Sunday January 9th in Rathkeale.

Group 1 consists of Waterford, Clare and Cork.

The group winners will meet in the final on Saturday January 15th.

In the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup Kerry have a ¼ Final against Tipperary on Saturday January 8 at 2 o’clock in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. For the winner there’s a semi-final away to Limerick at 7 on Friday January 14th.

The other semi-final is between Clare and Waterford that same night, with the final on Saturday January 22nd.

