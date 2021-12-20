Match details confirmed for Munster Hurling Cup and McGrath Cup football

Match details have been confirmed for the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup and the McGrath Cup football competition.
Kerry will be in group 2 of football’s McGrath Cup. The Kingdom host Limerick in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 7 o’clock on Wednesday January 5th. Kerry go to Tipperary 7 days later for a 7 o’clock start in Dr. Morris Park, Thurles.
The other game in the group is Limerick v Tipperary, Sunday January 9th in Rathkeale.
Group 1 consists of Waterford, Clare and Cork.
The group winners will meet in the final on Saturday January 15th.
In the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup Kerry have a ¼ Final against Tipperary on Saturday January 8 at 2 o’clock in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. For the winner there’s a semi-final away to Limerick at 7 on Friday January 14th.
The other semi-final is between Clare and Waterford that same night, with the final on Saturday January 22nd.