Kerry sides have had their match details confirmed for forthcoming semi-finals in the Ladies Munster Club Football Championships.

This Sunday in the Senior Plate Finuge/St Senans host Clonmel Commercials in Lixnaw.

In the Seniors on Sunday week Waterville will be the venue for Southern Gaels against Ballymacarby (Waterford).

On the same day in the Juniors Firies will be home to Oola (Limerick)

All of those games are at 1.