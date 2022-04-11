Match details confirmed for McDonagh Cup opener

Match details have been finalised for Kerry's Joe McDonagh Cup opener.
The Kingdom are to host Down at 1 on Saturday in a game which will be live on Radio Kerry Sport.
The game is on in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.
