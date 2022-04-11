Advertisement
Match details confirmed for McDonagh Cup opener

Apr 11, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrysport
Match details have been finalised for Kerry's Joe McDonagh Cup opener.

The Kingdom are to host Down at 1 on Saturday in a game which will be live on Radio Kerry Sport.

The game is on in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Sport

Kerry Racing News

Apr 11, 2022 16:04
