Masters continues today

Jan 10, 2022 07:01 By radiokerrysport
The Masters tournament continues later today at the Alexandra Palace.

World number six John Higgins goes up against Zhao Xintong from 1pm.

This evening, Shaun Murphy takes on Barry Hawkins.

