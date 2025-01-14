Advertisement
Sport

Massive game in Premier League tonight

Jan 14, 2025 07:51 By radiokerrysport
There's a massive game in the Premier League tonight.

Leaders Liverpool face the only team that have beaten them in the league so far this season - Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have emerged as unlikely title challengers and go into this game third in the table, level on points with second placed Arsenal.

Kick-off at the City Ground is at 8-o'clock.

Elsewhere, Chelsea host Bournemouth while Fulham go to West Ham for a London derby and Brentford entertain the champions Manchester City with all of those games getting underway at half-past-7.

Millwall beat Dagenham and Redbridge 3-0 at The Den last night in the third round of the FA Cup.

Casper De Norre scored twice for the home side with Ivanovic also finding the back of the net.

They'll face Leeds United next.

Tonight, Leyton Orient play Derby County, Mansfield Town face Wigan and Preston go up against Charlton.

Aaron Connolly is being linked with a move away from Sunderland.

The Republic of Ireland international is understood to be a target for Millwall in the January transfer window.

Connolly signed for Sunderland in September and scored against Millwall in the Championship in November.

