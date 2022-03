Jesse Marsch begins life as Leeds United manager at lunchtime, with a game away to Leicester.

At 3, Chelsea are away to Burnley,

In-form Southampton go to Aston Villa,

Advertisement

Newcastle face Brighton,

There’s a relegation six-pointer at Carrow Road where Norwich play Brentford,

And Wolves take on Crystal Palace.

Advertisement

Then at 5.30, Liverpool can close the gap on leaders Manchester City with a win at home to West Ham.