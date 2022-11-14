Mark Sykes called into Republic of Ireland squad

Mark Sykes has been called into the Republic of Ireland senior men's squad.

The Bristol winger comes in ahead of the friendlies against Norway and Malta later this week.

Will Keane and Scott Hogan are both out through injury.

Ireland host Norway on Thursday before going to Malta on Sunday.

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey has been included in Ghana's World Cup squad for Qatar.

The English born full-back's parents are Ghanaian and he made his international debut in September.

Lamptey had represented England at youth level, up to the under-21s.

He'll join Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew in the squad.