Mark Sexton is being linked with a position as part of Connacht's new coaching team.

The Dubliner - who is a younger brother of Ireland captain Johnny - is reportedly in line to become the attack coach.

Pete Wilkins will be in charge of Connacht next season, with Andy Friend departing after five years at the helm.

The season came to a close for the westerners on Saturday following a 43-25 loss to the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship semi-finals.