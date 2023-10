Mark Power is off to an encouraging start at the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

The Kilkenny native is two-under-par after six holes at Carnoustie.

John Murphy is one-under through four, with Padraig Harrington and Tom McKibbin both level par.

The early lead is shared by seven players on three-under-par.

The Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of America is this week's stop on the LPGA Tour.

Leona Maguire is in the field for the event in Texas.