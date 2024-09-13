Mark Fitzgerald to join Kerry U20 backroom team

Tralee native Mark Fitzgerald is set to join the Kerry U20 backroom team.

That is following his resignation as manager of the Clare Senior Footballers.

In a statement released on Clare GAA's X this afternoon, Fitzgerald revealed he will be taking up a role with the Kerry U20 footballers.

He thanked the Clare management, the players and, supporters for their 'unwavering support' throughout his tenure.

Fitzgerald took over from Colm Collins and served one year out of his two year contract.

His Clare side were defeated in the Munster Final by Kerry this year.