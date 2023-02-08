Mark Carey signs for Kerry FC ahead of the 2023 season

Kerry FC has announced the signing of Mark Carey from Cork City ahead of the SSE Airtricity League campaign which opens up in just 10 days’ time with a clash against Cobh Ramblers in

Mounthawk Park, Tralee.

Carey, a nineteen-year-old centre back is a welcome addition to the squad as preparations intensify ahead of the opening game next week.

The young Cork man signs from Cork City FC’s academy where he played in the Under 19 League of Ireland for the past 2 seasons.

Advertisement

Previous to his stint in Cork City, Carey played under Darren Delaney in Cobh Ramblers at under 17 level. Mark also holds an SFAI National Cup medal at under 15 level while playing for College Corinthians.

Following his official signing for Kerry FC, Mark Carey said “I’m excited to play with Kerry FC’s first-ever senior SSE Airtricity League of Ireland team. I can tell by the attitudes of the coaches, players and all the staff here in Kerry FC that we are going to achieve great things this year and for many years to come. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “Mark is a young player coming into us from Cork. I was made aware of Mark by my brother Darren who coached Mark going back a few years ago now with the Cobh under 17s. He is a player with all the attributes to play at the top level but ultimately like all young players his development and his growth with all depend on his attitude and commitment to improving over the coming months. He is definitely a young player we are very excited to have here in Kerry FC”