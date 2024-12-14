Mark Allen through to semi-finals at Scottish Open

Mark Allen is through to the semi-finals at the Scottish Open.
The Antrim native beat Noppon Saengkham of Thailand by five frames to two last night to advance.
He's due back on the table for his last four tie later today.
