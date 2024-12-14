Advertisement
Sport

Mark Allen through to semi-finals at Scottish Open

Dec 14, 2024 09:25 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen through to semi-finals at Scottish Open
Mark Allen is through to the semi-finals at the Scottish Open.

The Antrim native beat Noppon Saengkham of Thailand by five frames to two last night to advance.

He's due back on the table for his last four tie later today.

