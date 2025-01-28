Advertisement
Sport

Mark Allen through at German Masters

Jan 28, 2025 17:14 By radiokerrysport
Mark Allen through at German Masters
Mark Allen through to the second round at the German Masters after a five frames to nil win over David Lilley.

Earlier, Ken Doherty suffered a five-nil loss to China's Si Jiahui.

Aaron Hill plays Mark Williams this evening.

