Mark Allen through at German Masters

Mark Allen through to the second round at the German Masters after a five frames to nil win over David Lilley.
Earlier, Ken Doherty suffered a five-nil loss to China's Si Jiahui.
Aaron Hill plays Mark Williams this evening.
