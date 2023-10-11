Mark Allen resumes campaign at Wuhan Open today

Mark Allen resumes his campaign at the Wuhan Open in China shortly.
The Antrim native faces Si Jiahui in the second round from half seven.
Later, Aaron Hill is in action against Martin O'Donnell.
Advertisement
Mark Allen resumes his campaign at the Wuhan Open in China shortly.
The Antrim native faces Si Jiahui in the second round from half seven.
Later, Aaron Hill is in action against Martin O'Donnell.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus