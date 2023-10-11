Advertisement
Sport

Mark Allen resumes campaign at Wuhan Open today

Oct 11, 2023
Mark Allen resumes his campaign at the Wuhan Open in China shortly.

The Antrim native faces Si Jiahui in the second round from half seven.

Later, Aaron Hill is in action against Martin O'Donnell.

Oct 10, 2023 17:44
