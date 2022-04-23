Mark Allen out of World Championship

Stephen Maguire is into the third-round at the World Snooker Championship.
He's beaten Zhao Xintong 13-9 at the Crucible.
Antrim's Mark Allen is out after losing 13-4 to Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Advertisement
Stephen Maguire is into the third-round at the World Snooker Championship.
He's beaten Zhao Xintong 13-9 at the Crucible.
Antrim's Mark Allen is out after losing 13-4 to Ronnie O'Sullivan.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus