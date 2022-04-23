Advertisement
Sport

Mark Allen out of World Championship

Apr 23, 2022 15:04 By radiokerrynews
Mark Allen out of World Championship
Stephen Maguire is into the third-round at the World Snooker Championship.

He's beaten Zhao Xintong 13-9 at the Crucible.

Antrim's Mark Allen is out after losing 13-4 to Ronnie O'Sullivan.

