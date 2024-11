Mark Allen is out of snooker's International Championship in Nanjing.

The Antrim potter lost by 6 frames to 2 to China's Xiao Guodong.

Ronnie O'Sullivan also crashed out today, losing 6-4 to World Number 26 Junxu Pang.

World champion Kyren Wilson is through to the third round, following a 6 frames to 4 win over Yize Wu.