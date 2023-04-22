Mark Allen into 1/4s

Northern Ireland's Mark Allen booked his spot in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals this morning.
The world number 3 beat 2015 champion Stuart Bingham by 13-frames to 4 at the Crucible in Sheffield.
