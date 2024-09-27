Advertisement
Sport

Mark Allen in quarter finals action later

Sep 27, 2024 07:38 By radiokerrynews
Mark Allen in quarter finals action later
Mark Allen is in action at the quarter finals of the British Open this evening.

The Antrim native faces world number 1 Judd Trump.

Allen made a maximum 147 break during his third-round match against Ben Mertens yesterday.

