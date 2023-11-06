Maree out of InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup

Defending InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup champions Maree were knocked out in the first round, losing 93-88 at UCC Demons on Sunday, while InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup champions Pyrobel Killester safely secured their passage to the quarter-finals thanks to a 82-75 victory over University of Galway Mystics on Saturday.

UCC Demons edged a close encounter at Neptune Stadium to knock out defending champions Maree. Tala Fam Thiam and Seventh Woods were led scoring for the victors with 25 and 23 points respectively.

UCC Demons head coach Daniel O’Mahony was relieved to advance. “It was a tough contest, as we knew Maree would never lie down. We had to play a lot of minutes undersized due to our players foul trouble, but extremely happy how we dug deep and stuck to the game plan.”

UCC Demons will play in-form Belfast Star in the quarter-finals, after Adrian Fulton’s outfit won 81-72 at last season’s finalists Griffith College Éanna. De’Ondre Jackson impressed with 29 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Ireland international Conor Quinn had 20 points.

InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU secured a narrow 95-92 road win over Templeogue at the Nord Anglia International School. The sides were level at 92 points apiece going into the final 50 seconds, a couple of Campbell Jordan free throws in the final seconds proving enough to secure their passage to the last eight. He finished on 18 points, two behind Shawndale Jones Jnr.

Ciarán O’Sullivan’s side will next play Ulster University, after last season’s President’s Cup champions had a narrow 76-74 road win at Maigh Cuilinn. Ryan McCormick’s side had a strong third quarter to put them in the shake-up. The sides were level at 74 apiece in the final 15 seconds, before a pair of Jalen Hodge free throws got them over the line, to bring his personal tally to a game-high 28.

2022 Cup winners Garvey’s Tralee Warriors led from start to finish against EJ Sligo All-Stars, running out comfortable 103-77 winners, the only team in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup to break the century points mark this weekend. Their offence was led by Jarvis Doles and Ryan Leonard, with 29 and 23 points. They’ll play Bright St. Vincent’s - who had a first round bye - in the last eight.

Energywise Ireland Neptune secured a comprehensive 81-63 home victory against Flexachem KCYMS at Neptune Stadium. Jonathan Lawton was their top scorer on 22 and they’ll play Pyrobel Killester next, who sat out this weekend due to a first round bye. Robert Alan Kelly Jr was the top points scorer in the game with 27 points for the visitors.

Defending InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor Cup champions Pyrobel Killester ran out 82-75 victors against University of Galway Mystics in a close encounter at IWA Clontarf. Their Ireland internationals Claire Melia and Michelle Clarke displayed some good form ahead of next Sunday’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifiers against France, with 26 and 21 points.

Speaking after the game, Pyrobel Killester captain Michelle Clarke said: “Galway is a really tough matchup for us, they shoot the ball extremely well which is always really tough, it’s win or get home so down the stretch we had some big plays. Delighted to come away with the win and get into the next game.”

They will play Trinity Meteors next, a repeat of last year’s final.

SETU Waterford Wildcats secured an impressive 89-71 win against last season’s MissQuote.ie Super League champions The Address UCC Glanmire. Their offence was evenly spread, but it was sisters Sarah and Kate Hickey who led the charge on 18 and 17 points.

SETU Waterford Wildcats head coach, Tommy O’Mahony, stated: “Delighted to get a hard-fought win, Glanmire came on in the first quarter all guns blazing and we had no answer, we got a great reaction and managed to turn the game on its head in no time. I thought we shot the ball very well and getting five players in double figures shows we have multiple threats. We are delighted to get over the line.”

Next up for them is FloMAX Liffey Celtics, who had a first round bye.

Catalyst Fr. Mathew’s secured a 72-65 road win over Portlaoise Panthers at St. Mary’s Hall. Aisha Kaid and Gráinne Dwyer, with 19 and 14 points for the winners, who will come up against Ulster University in the last eight. DCU Mercy and Gurranabraher Credit Union, also first round byes, complete the quarter-final line-up.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Division One National Cup McEvoy’s Cavan Eagles defeated St. Paul’s Killarney 80-56, Limerick Celtics won a tightly contested local derby against Limerick Sport Huskies 94-88 and Oblate Dynamos edged MissQuote.ie Division 1 high-flyers iSecure Swords Thunder 71-68. Moy Tolka Rovers won 76-65 at Marble City Hawks and will play last season’s finalists Abbey Seals Dublin Lions in the quarter-finals, with the defending champions having a first round bye.

In the InsureMyHouse.ie Presidents’ Cup Mater Private Malahide won 90-73 at Team Northwest, Drogheda Wolves had a 96-88 road success at Titans BC, Limerick Celtics defeated SETU Waterford Vikings 101-93 and UCD Marian narrowly defeated Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers 72-69. There was a comfortable win for SETU Carlow 111-78 at Scotts Lakers Killarney, while Moy Tolka Rovers also eased to a 91-67 success over Killarney Cougars.

InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup

First Round Results:

Saturday 4th November

Maigh Cuilinn 74 - 76 Ulster University

Energywise Ireland Neptune 81 - Flexachem KCYMS 63

Templeogue 92 - 95 Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU

Griffith College Éanna 72 - 81 Belfast Star

Garvey's Tralee Warriors 103 - 77 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Sunday 5th November

UCC Demons 93 - 88 Maree

InsureMyHouse.ie Paudie O’Connor National Cup

First Round Results:

Saturday 4th November

SETU Waterford Wildcats 89-71 The Address UCC Glanmire

Pyrobel Killester 82-75 University of Galway Mystics

Portlaoise Panthers 65-72 Catalyst Fr. Mathews

InsureMyHouse.ie President's National Cup

First Round Results:

Saturday 4th November

Team Northwest 73 - 90 Mater Private Malahide

Titans BC 88 - 96 Drogheda Wolves

Limerick Celtics 101 - SETU Waterford Vikings

UCD Marian 72 - 69 Kavanagh's Portlaoise Panthers

Scott's Lakers Killarney 78 - 111 SETU Carlow

Moy Tolka Rovers 91 - 67 Killarney Cougars

InsureMyHouse.ie Women's Division One National Cup

First Round Results:

Saturday 4th November

McEvoy's Cavan Eagles 80 - 56 St. Paul's Killarney

Limerick Celtics 94 - 88 Limerick Sport Huskies

Oblate Dynamos 71 - 68 iSecure Swords Thunder

Sunday 5th November

Marble City Hawks 65 - 76 Moy Tolka Rovers