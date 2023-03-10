Advertisement
Many returns expected when Farrell reveals Irish team

Mar 10, 2023
A host of experienced players should return to the starting fifteen when Andy Farrell reveals his Ireland team to play Scotland today.

Captain Jonathan Sexton’s recovered from the groin injury that kept him out of the win in Italy.

Garry Ringrose, Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong are all likely to be recalled too.

The Ireland’s under-20s are in Glasgow, looking to keep alive their Grand Slam hopes this evening.

Richie Murphy’s side take on their Scottish counterparts at Scotstoun from 7.15.

