Mannion surprised Eileen Gleeson wasn't offered new contract

Republic of Ireland defender Aoife Mannion admits she was surprised that Eileen Gleeson wasn't offered a new contract.

Gleeson departed as manager following the Euros playoff defeat to Wales with Carla Ward taking over ahead of the upcoming Nations League campaign.

Mannion says she 'really enjoyed' working under the previous management but the Manchester United centre-half is also looking forward to working with Ward.

23 players have linked up with the squad today ahead of Friday's clash with Turkey in Tallaght and next week's trip to Slovenia.