Mané Unveiled In Munich

Sadio Mané has been officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player.

The 30-year-old Senegal international has signed a three year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

The Germans paid 32-million euro to Liverpool for the striker but that fee could rise to as much as 41-million through various add-ons.

Advertisement

Mané revealed at his unveiling that he was immediately attracted to Bayern after speaking to head coach Julian Nagelsmann



New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly (pr: bow-ley) will act as interim sporting director to handle this summer's transfer dealings.

He's also been confirmed as the Premier League club's new chairman, replacing Bruce Buck.

Long time director Marina Granovskaia (pr: gran-of-sky-ah) has stepped down.

=

Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku is nearing a return to Inter Milan, less than 11 months after his 115-million euro move to Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

The Belgian striker is expected to undergo a medical at the Italian club early next week.

Lukaku will move back to Inter on loan having scored 8 goals in 26 Premier League appearances last season.

==

Sligo Rovers have confirmed the signing of Estonian international Frank Liivak.

The attacking midfielder joins from Levadia Tallinn.

Advertisement

Rovers say they're hopeful Liivak will be available for their clash with Shelbourne on July 2nd.

Sligo Rovers have announced the signing of Estonian international Frank Liivak.

The attacking midfielder joins from Levadia Tallinn.

Rovers say they're hopeful Liivak will be available for their clash with Shelbourne on July 2nd.