Liverpool have agreed to sell Sadio Mané to Bayern Munich.

The Bundesliga champions will pay 32-million euro up front, but that could rise to 41-million based on various clauses.

Mané had a year left on his Liverpool contract, and will complete the Bayern switch early next week.

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton for 29-million euro.

The Mali midfielder has signed a four-year deal with Spurs.