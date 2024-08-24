Advertisement
Sport

Manchester United Unchanged For Visit To Brighton

Aug 24, 2024 12:30 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United Unchanged For Visit To Brighton
Share this article

Manchester United will bid for their second win in a row in the new Premier League season when they face Brighton in the lunchtime game.

Kick off at the AMEX Stadium is at 12.30.

United are unchanged from the win over Fulham, while there's one change to the Brighton side which beat Everton, as Billy Gilmour comes into their side.

Advertisement

In the 3 o'clock matches, champions Manchester City take on Ipswich Town,

Tottenham Hotspur play Everton,

It's Southampton against Nottingham Forest,

Advertisement

Crystal Palace versus West Ham United,

And Fulham to entertain Leicester City.

Arsenal go to Aston Villa for the late game at 5.30.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

O'Donovan Rowing For World Title In Canada
Advertisement
Kerry Away To Cork In MCU Cricket
Ireland To Face Portugal In FIBA Basketball Play-Off
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry research projects to benefit from nature and conservation funding
Kelly pledged to progress stalled EU-Australia trade deal
O'Donovan Rowing For World Title In Canada
Kerry Away To Cork In MCU Cricket
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus