Manchester United Unchanged For Visit To Brighton

Manchester United will bid for their second win in a row in the new Premier League season when they face Brighton in the lunchtime game.

Kick off at the AMEX Stadium is at 12.30.

United are unchanged from the win over Fulham, while there's one change to the Brighton side which beat Everton, as Billy Gilmour comes into their side.

In the 3 o'clock matches, champions Manchester City take on Ipswich Town,

Tottenham Hotspur play Everton,

It's Southampton against Nottingham Forest,

Crystal Palace versus West Ham United,

And Fulham to entertain Leicester City.

Arsenal go to Aston Villa for the late game at 5.30.