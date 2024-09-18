Manchester United Thrash Barnsley

Manchester United recorded their biggest ever win under manager Erik ten Hag to progress to the fourth round of the EFL Cup.

They thrashed Barnsley 7-nil.

Marcus Rashford got a brace but Ten Hag praised the whole teams performance.

Elsewhere,

Everton were beaten on penalties at Goodison by Southampton after a 1-1 draw there.

Ryan Ledson scored the crucial 34th penalty of a marathon shootout with Fulham as Preston caused a shock at Deepdale.

Crystal Palace were 2-1 victors away to QPR.

Brentford came from behind at home to League One Leyton Orient to win 3-1.

Tonight, Evan Ferguson is expected to make a first start for Brighton since March when they welcome Wolves to the Am-Ex.

And Tottenham will look to avoid a potential banana skin as they go to Coventry.