Manchester United take big step toward qualification for the last-16

Manchester United have taken a big step toward qualification for the last-16 of the Europa League with a 2-1 victory against Rangers.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed a stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford as United moved up to fourth place in the standings.

A brace of goals from Son Heung-Min helped Spurs to beat Hoffenheim 3-2 in Germany.

Manager Ange Postecoglou says his senior players stepped up

Troy Parrott's 12th goal of the season gave Alkmaar a 1-nil win against Roma.

Robbie Keane's first match in charge of Ferencvaros in Europe ended with a 2-nil loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.