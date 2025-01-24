Advertisement
Sport

Manchester United take big step toward qualification for the last-16

Jan 24, 2025 07:53 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United take big step toward qualification for the last-16
Share this article

Manchester United have taken a big step toward qualification for the last-16 of the Europa League with a 2-1 victory against Rangers.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed a stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford as United moved up to fourth place in the standings.

A brace of goals from Son Heung-Min helped Spurs to beat Hoffenheim 3-2 in Germany.

Advertisement

Manager Ange Postecoglou says his senior players stepped up

Troy Parrott's 12th goal of the season gave Alkmaar a 1-nil win against Roma.

Robbie Keane's first match in charge of Ferencvaros in Europe ended with a 2-nil loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Djokovic retires injured from Australian Open semi-final
Advertisement
Shane Lowry set to miss the cut
Cork star to the fore as MTU Cork qualify
Advertisement

Recommended

Cork star to the fore as MTU Cork qualify
Cork teenager set to become latest Irish professional snooker player
Norma Foley named Minister for Children, Disability, and Equality
Councillors highlight problems with maintenance of public lighting around Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus