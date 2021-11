Manchester United have sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He'd been in charge for almost three years, but a 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford yesterday proved to be the final straw following a poor run of form off the back of five defeats in his last seven games.

The loss against Watford leaves them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Former United midfielder Michael Carrick will take charge until a new boss is appointed.