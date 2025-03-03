Advertisement
Manchester United out of the FA Cup

Mar 3, 2025 08:01 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United out of the FA Cup
Manchester United are out of the FA Cup.

The holders' defence came to an end yesterday after a fifth round exit at the hands of Fulham.

It finished 1-all after extra-time at Old Trafford, before Fulham won the tie 4-3 on penalties.

The last of the fifth round ties takes place tonight with Nottingham Forest at home to Ipswich from half seven.

The winner of that game will face Brighton in the quarter-finals.

Bournemouth have been drawn to face Manchester City, Fulham will play Crystal Palace and Preston will take on Aston Villa.

