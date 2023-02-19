Advertisement
Sport

Manchester United Breeze Past Leicester

Feb 19, 2023 17:02 By radiokerrysport
Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United eased past Leicester 3-nil.

They move to within three points of second-placed Manchester City.

Peter Smith reports from Old Trafford.

