Manchester derby tops Sunday soccer list cross channel

Manchester City will host their rivals United in the 50th Manchester derby of the Premier League era this afternoon.

Leaders City go into the match at the Etihad Stadium having won 15 of their last 17 matches in the league while United are unbeaten in eight in all competitions.

The hosts must plan without injured centre-half Ruben Dias for the 4.30pm kick-off.

Arsenal will be hoping to win their fourth consecutive Premier League game when they travel to Watford for a 2pm start at Vicarage Road.

While Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic go to fourth place Livingston this lunchtime.