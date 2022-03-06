Advertisement
Sport

Manchester derby tops Sunday soccer list cross channel

Mar 6, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Manchester derby tops Sunday soccer list cross channel Manchester derby tops Sunday soccer list cross channel
Share this article

Manchester City will host their rivals United in the 50th Manchester derby of the Premier League era this afternoon.

Leaders City go into the match at the Etihad Stadium having won 15 of their last 17 matches in the league while United are unbeaten in eight in all competitions.

The hosts must plan without injured centre-half Ruben Dias for the 4.30pm kick-off.

Advertisement

Arsenal will be hoping to win their fourth consecutive Premier League game when they travel to Watford for a 2pm start at Vicarage Road.

While Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic go to fourth place Livingston this lunchtime.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus