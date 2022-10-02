Advertisement
Sport

Manchester derby glory for City

Oct 2, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrysport
Manchester derby glory for City Manchester derby glory for City
Share this article

Manchester City are back to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Manchester United by six goals to three at the Etihad.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks for the hosts.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus