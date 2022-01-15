Manchester City go 13 points clear at the top

Manchester City are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League.
Kevin De Bruyne's second half goal helped Pep Guardiola's side to a 1-0 win over Chelsea.
It's City's 12th league win in a row.
