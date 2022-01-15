Advertisement
Manchester City go 13 points clear at the top

Jan 15, 2022 15:01 By radiokerrysport
Manchester City are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Kevin De Bruyne's second half goal helped Pep Guardiola's side to a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

It's City's 12th league win in a row.

