Advertisement
Sport

Manassero Makes Late Day 2 Push To Top Leaderboard

Sep 13, 2024 18:19 By brendan
Manassero Makes Late Day 2 Push To Top Leaderboard
Share this article

A pair of eagles have seen Matteo Manassero vault to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the Irish Open.

The Italian is 6-under par, with two to play.

Rory McIlroy carded a second round of 70 to reach halfway on 4-under par.

Advertisement

Shane Lowry’s 1-under after he carded a 69.

17-year old amateur Sean Keeling finished the day level.

Tom McKibbin and Seamus Power will make the cut on 1-over par.

Advertisement

Amateur Max Kennedy is just above the cut mark on 2-over, but Simon Thornton and Padraig Harrington will miss out on the weekend as things stand.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom Wheelblasters Hold Open Day
Advertisement
Basketball Ireland granted planning permission for €38m redevelopment of National Basketball Arena
KDL Weekend Preview
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom Wheelblasters Hold Open Day
Fine Gael postpone party’s Kerry general election convention
Kerry projects share in €360,000 to buy vehicles for essential transport within community
Basketball Ireland granted planning permission for €38m redevelopment of National Basketball Arena
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus