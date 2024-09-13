Manassero Makes Late Day 2 Push To Top Leaderboard

A pair of eagles have seen Matteo Manassero vault to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the Irish Open.

The Italian is 6-under par, with two to play.

Rory McIlroy carded a second round of 70 to reach halfway on 4-under par.

Shane Lowry’s 1-under after he carded a 69.

17-year old amateur Sean Keeling finished the day level.

Tom McKibbin and Seamus Power will make the cut on 1-over par.

Amateur Max Kennedy is just above the cut mark on 2-over, but Simon Thornton and Padraig Harrington will miss out on the weekend as things stand.