Advertisement
Sport

Management teams ratified for Kerry ladies football sides

Oct 28, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Management teams ratified for Kerry ladies football sides Management teams ratified for Kerry ladies football sides
Share this article

Management teams have been ratified for 3 Kerry ladies football sides.

Donal Rahilly and Mike Broderick of Ballymacelligott are joint managers of the U18s.
Selectors will be Billy McElligott, Listowel and Nora O Connor, Rathmore

Donal O’Doherty is manager of the U16s
Mentors are Tim O Connor – Spa; Jimmy Scanlon - Finuge/St Senans & Kerry Harkin – Cromane.

Advertisement

Joint managers of the U14s are Joby Costello and Frank McLoughlin
Selectors will be Jason Stack - Killarney Legion; Jason O’Brien – Firies; Katie Cahill – Rathmore; Helen O’Connor, Ballyduff & Mick Hannifin – Churchill.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus