Management teams ratified for Kerry ladies football sides

Management teams have been ratified for 3 Kerry ladies football sides.

Donal Rahilly and Mike Broderick of Ballymacelligott are joint managers of the U18s.

Selectors will be Billy McElligott, Listowel and Nora O Connor, Rathmore

Donal O’Doherty is manager of the U16s

Mentors are Tim O Connor – Spa; Jimmy Scanlon - Finuge/St Senans & Kerry Harkin – Cromane.

Joint managers of the U14s are Joby Costello and Frank McLoughlin

Selectors will be Jason Stack - Killarney Legion; Jason O’Brien – Firies; Katie Cahill – Rathmore; Helen O’Connor, Ballyduff & Mick Hannifin – Churchill.