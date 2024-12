Manchester United have suffered a 3-nil defeat at home to Bournemouth - who've moved up to fifth in the Premier League.

Second placed Chelsea have been held to a goalless draw at Everton - meaning Liverpool can go four points clear at the top with a win against Tottenham.

Vitor Pereira's made the perfect start as Wolves manager - winning 3-nil at Leicester.

Advertisement

Fulham against Southampton ended nil-nil.