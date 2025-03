Manchester United are in last-16 action in the Europa League tonight.

They're level 1-1 with Real Sociedad ahead of the second leg of their tie at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 8-o'clock.

Advertisement

At the same time Tottenham entertain Dutch side AZ Alkmaar with the visitors bringing a 1-0 lead to north London.

And Rangers have a 3-1 advantage ahead of hosting Fenerbahce.