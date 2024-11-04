Advertisement
Sport

Man Utd and Chelsea draw

Nov 4, 2024 07:32 By radiokerrysport
Man Utd and Chelsea draw
Man utd
Share this article

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says he apologised to former manager Erik ten Hag when the latter lost his job last week.

The midfielder scored his first league goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea yesterday evening.

It was the first game for United since they confirmed that Ruben Amorim will take over from the departed Dutchman.

Advertisement

Fernandes says he offered his condolences to his former boss:

Elsewhere, Tottenham beat Aston Villa 4-1.

Advertisement

There's one game in the Premier League this evening.

It's 11th v 12th as Brentford travel to Fulham in a West London derby.

Kick off is at 8pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Cup holders Demons clear opening hurdle while Wildcats edge into quarters
Advertisement
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council proposing to close various streets to facilitate Christmas in Killarney Parade
Council tells Killarney MD meeting it can't afford to repair bridge "crumbling like block of cheese"
November mass at God’s Acre, Ballybeggan, Tralee on Wednesday November 6th
Cup holders Demons clear opening hurdle while Wildcats edge into quarters
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus