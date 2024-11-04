Man Utd and Chelsea draw

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes says he apologised to former manager Erik ten Hag when the latter lost his job last week.

The midfielder scored his first league goal of the season in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea yesterday evening.

It was the first game for United since they confirmed that Ruben Amorim will take over from the departed Dutchman.

Fernandes says he offered his condolences to his former boss:

Elsewhere, Tottenham beat Aston Villa 4-1.

There's one game in the Premier League this evening.

It's 11th v 12th as Brentford travel to Fulham in a West London derby.

Kick off is at 8pm.