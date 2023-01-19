Advertisement
Man United win streak is over

Jan 19, 2023 09:01 By radiokerrysport
Manchester United's run of nine wins in a row in all competitions is over.

Michael Olise scored an injury time free kick as Crystal Palace earned a 1-1 draw against United in the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

Casemiro received a yellow card which means he is suspended for Sunday's showdown at Arsenal. But his manager Erik Ten Hag says United will cope.

Tonight, Manchester City host Tottenham.

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is at 8pm.

A win will send City within 5 points of leaders Arsenal.

