The 17 year reign of the Glazer family over Manchester United could soon come to a close.

It's reported they are to seek outside investment in the Premier League club, which could result in its eventual sale.

The Glazers have owned United since 2005, when they bought the club for 790-million pounds.

Someone who definitely won't be at United after the World Cup is Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37 year old has left Old Trafford with immediate effect, following his controversial television interview.